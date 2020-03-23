In pictures: Vote for your favourite logo designed for north-east mental health walking group

Budding young artists have shown their creative flair as part of a competition to design a logo for a mental health walking group.

Pawpalz, based in Ellon, was only founded a couple of months ago by Toby McKillop but has now grown into a weekly support network for men in the community.

To help expand the group even more, Toby has kicked off a competition to design a logo for them.

He reached out to two primary schools, Mintlaw and Ellon, and asked the pupils to create their own designs for a Pawpalz logo.

After receiving more than 50 entries, he is asking Evening Express readers for help in choosing the winning design.

Toby said: “I’ve looked and can see a few good ones, even ideas that could be incorporated together. There are some really good ideas.

“I’ve got a favourite but better not tell anyone about it. I thought it should be anonymous anyway, should just be picked on merit, the best, not the most popular.”

Toby will work with a graphic artist to help bring the winning design to life.

Toby hopes to create a Crufts-like dog show in the summer and is looking to start a group for women as well.

He said: “I just want everyone to become confident in speaking about stuff and caring about their feelings.

“There is so many other things I would like to do with this group but first of all we need to get the logo designed and then can move on to the next project.”