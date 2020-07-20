In Pictures: Sunseekers across the north-east make most out of warm weather

Sunbathers took full advantage of the warm weather at the weekend, with crowds returning to north-east beauty spots.

People were out enjoying the summertime heat, with mercury hitting 16C in Aberdeen.

Beaches, country parks and beauty spots across the north-east were bustling with life once again, as restrictions continue to ease.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Aberdeen Beach was busy once again on the shore and off, with families and friends catching up over dinner and drinks as the hospitality sector welcomed back indoor guests to restaurants.

However, the weather is not expected to keep for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office website.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain are expected throughout Wednesday and Thursday, and could be heavy at times.

It will be drier and brighter on Friday, but possibly the odd shower, and feeling pleasantly warm.