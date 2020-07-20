Show Links
News / Local

In Pictures: Sunseekers across the north-east make most out of warm weather

by Ana Da Silva
20/07/2020, 3:46 pm

Sunbathers took full advantage of the warm weather at the weekend, with crowds returning to north-east beauty spots.

People were out enjoying the summertime heat, with mercury hitting 16C in Aberdeen.

Beaches, country parks and beauty spots across the north-east were bustling with life once again, as restrictions continue to ease.

Stonehaven Harbour busy on his boat is David Vass. Picture by Paul Glendell
Orion Young, 3, and his father Mike playing in the sea in Stonehaven Harbour Picture by Paul Glendell
Taking a rest outside the Ship Inn in Stonehaven Harbour is Ian Emslie. Picture by Paul Glendell
Sophie and Charlotte building a sandcastle on Aberdeen beach. Picture by Paul Glendell
Ellisi and Logan Sinclair playing on Aberdeen Beach. Picture by Paul Glendell
Sophie building a sandcastle with the help of her brother
The Bottomley family 'crabbing' from their canoe in Stonehaven harbour
A family playing in the surf on Aberdeen Beach

Aberdeen Beach was busy once again on the shore and off, with families and friends catching up over dinner and drinks as the hospitality sector welcomed back indoor guests to restaurants.

However, the weather is not expected to keep for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office website.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain are expected throughout Wednesday and Thursday, and could be heavy at times.

It will be drier and brighter on Friday, but possibly the odd shower, and feeling pleasantly warm.