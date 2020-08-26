Show Links
News / Local

IN PICTURES: Pubs, restaurants and cafes reopen across Aberdeen

by Ana Da Silva
26/08/2020, 7:28 pm

Today marks the first day Aberdeen hospitality businesses can reopen after local lockdown restrictions were lifted.

More than 300 premises across the Granite City have been checked by Environmental Health and Trading Standards (EH&TS) teams in preparation for today.

In line with other parts of Scotland, casinos and bingo halls will also be allowed to reopen today.

© PRESS AND JOURNALBars and cafes reopen after the local lockdown in Aberdeen has been lifted. Pictures by Kami Thomson
© PRESS AND JOURNALBooks and Beans on Belmont Street welcomed Fiona Williamson with her daughter Emma for lunch. Picture by Kami Thomson
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNALSoul Bar is not one of the venues which have reopened.
© PRESS AND JOURNALCustomers at Ye Old Frigate: Jim Knowles, Stewart Kynoch and Philip Splaine.
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNAL
© PRESS AND JOURNALBarman Connor Forrest at Kirkgate Bar.
© PRESS AND JOURNALThe Grill on Union Street.
© PRESS AND JOURNALMalcom Jenkin at the Grill.

Here is a list of all the premises that reopened today. If you would like to be added to the list please private message us on Facebook.

Every Aberdeen bar, restaurant and cafe reopening today

 

 