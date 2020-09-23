In pictures: Police remove plants from north-east hotel after cannabis worth £753,000 found in raid

Police have loaded a van full of plants following a raid on a Moray hotel at the weekend.

At least a dozen clear evidence bags were stacked in the back of the vehicle today with officers appearing to struggle to find space for them all at one point.

Parcels stuffed with leafy green plants were carried by a train of officers, some of whom wore masks to go inside.

The operation at the Highlander Hotel in Buckie came after police revealed they had discovered cannabis worth £753,000 inside.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay described the find as a “significant seizure”.

It is understood the suspected illegal operation was reported to police by locals who had concerns about what was going on inside the hotel, which has been closed for about a year.

Parents of children who attend a primary school, which is at the rear of the building, have reported unusual smells in the area in recent weeks.

Two men, Chien Le, 27, and Thong Nguyn, 34, have been charged with supplying and producing controlled drugs following a raid on the premises on Sunday.

Both men, who are of no fixed abode, made no plea when they appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday.