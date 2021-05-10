In pictures: our photographers at the count

DCT Media photographers were deployed to election counts across Scotland at the weekend to capture the unique circumstances in which the constituencies were contested.

Covid restrictions meant there were no massive crowds at counting halls this year, or excessive scenes of celebration, and for our photographers the precautions also meant they had to keep their distance while documenting the process.

In Dingwall, Sandy McCook worked to capture the moment votes began to get counted.

At the same time, Jason Hedges was based in Inverness where Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross attended to hear the results.

It was Jason’s first time attending a count.

“In the past, I’ve dabbled with politics and even been on the campaign trail with David Cameron, and photographed many political leaders including Jeremy Corbyn and even president Obama,” he said.

“But this weekend past offered a fascinating insight into Scottish politics.

“Coverage of the election in Inveness fell to just one journalist and one photographer, so there was ample pressure.

“It was a scramble against other media outlets to get an interview with the winners and celebratory pictures for our readers.”

Jason added: “I learned a lot this weekend and gained a new found respect for the politicians I encountered – I look forward to covering them again in the future.

“I worked hard to provide an accurate representation of the weekend a fair balance across the political parties.”

And in Aberdeen, Kenny Elrick photographed the tense battle between the SNP and Conservatives for the north-east.

He said it was a “privilege” to capture the election in images.

“It will be recorded as a historic event because of Covid,” Kenny added.

“It was a privilege to cover, but the atmosphere was definitely different – or missing – because of the lack of crowds.

“It was safely and well organised, though.”