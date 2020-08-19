IN PICTURES: One-minute silence held across Scotland for Stonehaven train crash victims

People gathered in railway stations, a Moray church and an Aberdeenshire signal box to pay tribute to those who died in the train derailment.
A minute’s silence was observed at all stations in Scotland at 9.43am – the time the incident was reported exactly one week ago – to mark the passing of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury.
People also gathered outside Burghead’s Church of Scotland in tribute to Christopher Stuchbury – where Beadle Piper Patrick Glendinning played.
Wreaths and flowers were laid near the Carmont signal box, where people held two minutes of silence.
Video: Aberdeen Railway Station falls silent to remember victims of Stonehaven train crash
