IN PICTURES: One-minute silence held across Scotland for Stonehaven train crash victims

by Ana Da Silva
19/08/2020, 3:50 pm Updated: 19/08/2020, 3:51 pm
People gathered in railway stations, a Moray church and an Aberdeenshire signal box to pay tribute to those who died in the train derailment.

A minute’s silence was observed at all stations in Scotland at 9.43am – the time the incident was reported exactly one week ago – to mark the passing of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury.

People also gathered outside Burghead’s Church of Scotland in tribute to Christopher Stuchbury – where Beadle Piper Patrick Glendinning played.

Wreaths and flowers were laid near the Carmont signal box, where people held two minutes of silence.

© PRESS AND JOURNALBeadle Piper Patrick Glendinning pipes outside Burghead's Church of Scotland in tribute to Christopher Stuchbury. Pictures by Jason Hedges
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsFloral tributes laid at Carmont signal box.
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsSmall ceremony at the signal box.
© PAThe Lord Provost of Aberdeenshire Bill Howatson lays a wreath at Aberdeen Train Station Photo: PA Wire
© PRESS AND JOURNALLord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett laying wreaths and floral tributes. Picture by Kenny Elrick
© PRESS AND JOURNALFamily members laying wreaths and floral tributes. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Inverness Railway Station fell silent.
© PAMembers of the public joined rail staff in Glasgow Queen Street station during a minute's silence Photo: PA Wire
© PARail staff stand in Waterloo station in London Photo: PA Wire

Video: Aberdeen Railway Station falls silent to remember victims of Stonehaven train crash

