IN PICTURES: One-minute silence held across Scotland for Stonehaven train crash victims

People gathered in railway stations, a Moray church and an Aberdeenshire signal box to pay tribute to those who died in the train derailment.

A minute’s silence was observed at all stations in Scotland at 9.43am – the time the incident was reported exactly one week ago – to mark the passing of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury.

People also gathered outside Burghead’s Church of Scotland in tribute to Christopher Stuchbury – where Beadle Piper Patrick Glendinning played.

Wreaths and flowers were laid near the Carmont signal box, where people held two minutes of silence.