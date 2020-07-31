In pictures: North-east RAF jets intercept Russian military operation involving plane and submarine

North-east RAF jets have intercepted a Russian military operation involving a plane and a submarine.

The Typhoon fighter jets, currently operating from Lithuania, have intercepted a Russian military formation operating over the Baltic Sea.

The jets, from Lossiemouth-based 6 Squadron, approached the Russian formation in order to identify it and established it was an IL-38 MAY Maritime Patrol aircraft, being escorted by two SU-27 Flanker B fighters.

This was the first time in recent years that the RAF have seen and intercepted a MAY, which was operating alongside a Russian OSCAR class submarine.

The Typhoons photographed the submarine on the surface as it moved west across the Baltic Sea.

The Russian formation was then monitored as it flew through the international airspace, to ensure the safety of other airspace users as Russian Military aircraft do not file flight plans in accordance with standard international practice.

It comes after the Typhoons were again airborne to monitor Russian SU-27 Flankers at the start of the week, when they transited through Lithuanian controlled international airspace.

These intercepts have come during a busy week for 135 Expeditionary Air Wing, the RAF Unit that is deployed in Lithuania as the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission.

The EAW has also been conducting NATO Air Policing interoperability training with a detachment of German Eurofighters that have been embedded into 135 EAW.

RAF Personnel also hosted the Lithuanian president when he visited the airbase and were invited to take part in some national Lithuanian events.

Commanding Officer of the 135 EAW, Wing Commander Stu Gwinnutt, said: “Our operations this week have demonstrated what the RAF is all about, we had just completed a really productive Typhoon interoperability exercise with the Luftwaffe and shortly thereafter, we scrambled on a live intercept, showing the whole team’s professionalism and flexibility.”