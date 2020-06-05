In pictures: Mother duck and her ducklings enjoy swim down Aberdeen river

An Aberdeen photographer has captured some lovely images of a mother duck taking her ducklings for a journey down the River Don.

Erskine Logan took the photos of the cute animals enjoying an undisturbed paddle.

The passionate photographer shared the beauty of nature in this set of pictures.

There were 11 ducklings in total swimming with their mother.

Erskine, 48, lives in Donside Village and has been passionate about photography for years.

He said: “I always feel happy and excited that we can find wild animals in Aberdeen. It is beautiful to see wild animals in their natural environment.

“I find wild animals beautiful and unique and when I can capture them with their young it is both beautiful and sad.

“I know that many of the ducklings in the photos will not survive, but every single one of them will be remembered in the photos. That is why I take and share my photos.”