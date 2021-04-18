In Pictures: How the north-east made the most of eased travel restrictions

People across the north-east marked the first weekend of freedom by stretching their legs at some of the most iconic beauty spots.
As of Friday, restrictions surrounding travel were eased, allowing people to move between council areas for the first time since Christmas.
Many took advantage of the unexpected, but welcomed, acceleration to Scotland’s route out of lockdown.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe