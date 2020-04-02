In Pictures: High winds cause sandstorm in Aberdeen community

High winds have caused a sandstorm in an Aberdeen community.

Images submitted by a reader in Tillydrone show a cloud of sand over Bridge of Don at around 1.20pm.

Eyewitness Steve Geddes, who took the pictures, said: “I was quite surprised at the sight, I thought it was a low rain cloud at first until I got my phone out to have a look.”

He added that the dust cloud moved south from Bridge of Don towards Tillydrone.

Elsewhere in the region parts of Longside were also battered by sand.

And officers asked motorists on the A98 to take extra care due to the conditions, with dust from nearby fields causing issues with visibility.

The coastguard is also asking motorists to take care in coastal areas due to significant waves in exposed areas.

