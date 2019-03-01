In Full: Ruling on No Kingsford Stadium judicial review

The full ruling from the Kingsford Stadium judicial review has been published online.

The No Kingsford Stadium group brought a judicial review to the Scottish Court of Session and a three-day hearing took place in January to allow both sides to make legal arguments.

After hearing those points, Lord Tyre today published his ‘opinion’ – a ruling which concludes the judicial review.

In it he said: “In my opinion the petitioner has not identified an error of law in the approach of the Council that would entitle this court to interfere with its decision to grant planning permission for the proposed development.”

Read the full 33-page ruling below.