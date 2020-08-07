In Full: Here’s where you will have to wear a face covering from Saturday

The Scottish Government has released an updated list of places where wearing a face mask will be mandatory as of tomorrow.

It comes as the First Minister also announced a tightening of rules around face visors.

As of tomorrow it is a legal requirement to wear a face mask in establishments including post officers, takeaways, aquariums and crematoriums. The full list released by the Scottish Government is below.

any premises open to members of the public and used for the retail sale or hire of goods or services. This now includes: shops; takeaway restaurants; estate agents; and beauty parlours. This does not extend to hospitality premises such as sit-in cafes and restaurants

aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, and any other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural site

banks, building societies and credit unions

cinemas

community centres

crematoriums and funeral directors premises

libraries and public reading rooms

museums and galleries

places of worship

post offices

storage and distribution facilities, including collection and drop off point

And from next Friday, it will be mandatory to collect details of customers in a range of hospitality and public settings.

The First Minister said: “To say that the incident in Aberdeen is deeply regrettable is an understatement. But it underlines an extremely important point: any time one of us fails to abide by the rules, we put others at risk and give this virus the chance to come roaring back.

“That’s something which we simply cannot afford to do. We’ve seen – every day of this outbreak – how easily Covid-19 can spread.

“We need to do everything we can to stop it in its tracks and that is why we are expanding the mandatory use of face coverings in more indoor public spaces, and will be implementing further regulations for the hospitality sector. Many of these measures should already be in place as part of the guidance, but in order to keep the sector open – safely – we are now placing them in law.

“We are the frontline in making sure that Covid doesn’t spread, and so we all need to keep doing the right things.”