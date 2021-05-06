‘In a matter of seconds I nearly died’: North-east skipper relives overboard accident

A north-east trawlerman has relived the moment he was swept overboard and was “seconds” from death in an effort to get others to take safety at sea more seriously.
John Clark, skipper of Macduff-based Reliance III, broke his arm in three places, shattered his wrist and endured pins, casts and skin grafts during his nine-month recovery following his horror accident.
