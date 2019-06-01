‘Parklets’ project proposed for Aberdeen city centre

New public spaces and creative street signs are among the projects that could be taken forward by Aberdeen council bosses within the next year.

The Scottish Government allocated £1.35 million to Aberdeen City Council from its national £50m Town Centre Fund earlier this year in a bid to encourage town centres to thrive.

Next week councillors will be asked to choose their preferred projects from a range of eight options, totalling £1.6m.

Among them is an innovative scheme headed by Aberdeen Inspired to create public installations called “parklets”, which originated in San Francisco.

These combine elements like seating, trees, flowers, shrubs and umbrellas in spaces for people to sit, relax and enjoy the city.

Initial consultation has been carried out with businesses into the plan, with a clear preference to create the spaces at the Castlegate and Huntly Street.

A report to members of the council’s city growth and resources committee, which suggests an £80,000 contribution to the project, said: “There is a view from local business that a parklet could be the appropriate vehicle to deliver much-needed regeneration and aesthetic improvement to these areas which have been neglected in the past.”

A total of £400,000 could be spent on the creation of suspended signs to identify streets, with Aberdeen Inspired suggesting Belmont Street, Merchant Quarter and Crown Street as potential locations.

Council officers claim the project will create a “feelgood atmosphere” for these areas, with photographic and social media opportunities which would promote the city centre.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We were delighted to be directly involved in ensuring this particular national fund was extended to our cities.

“Respecting the overall sum involved, there are some exciting projects on offer, not least being the suspended signage and parklets initiatives.

“Aberdeen Inspired is pleased that the council will consider these city centre options, fully understanding they will ultimately decide on which ones to support.”

Work is already progressing on installing intelligent street lighting using a contribution of £125,000 suggested by council officers.

The project, which has an estimated completion date of September, would see 1,000 streetlights introduced in the immediate town centre, allowing lighting levels to be controlled.

Another project, costing £380,000, would see creative lighting installed at Union Bridge on Union Street to create a “feature for the nightscape panorama” and measures to reduce suicides in that area, with potential for monitored CCTV surveillance.

A “living wall” – which is a wall partially or completely covered in greenery – could also be introduced at Flourmill Lane.

The project, which officers have suggested spending £60,000 on, is thought to help mitigate air pollution levels and improve health and wellbeing.

Douglas Lumsden, convener of the committee, said: “We are using the money that has been allocated by the Scottish Government just to try to improve the city centre as much as possible and make it a more inviting space for people to come and spend time.

“There’s not enough money to do all of them but at committee next week we will see what people prioritise.

“We’re looking at the city centre but also at Tillydrone to improve some of the paths there.

“It’s good we’ve got the opportunity to look at some of these and see if we are able to bring them to life.”

The other options are spending £390,000 to replace the heating system at Mither Kirk at the city’s St Nicholas Church, where the OpenSpace Trust is currently working to transform the area into a new community space that will celebrate the Granite City’s history.

And £120,000 could be spent on converting the A-listed Archibald Simpson house into a new creative hub, which would provide affordable studios, space for start-ups and exhibition and event space.

Outwith the city centre, an option has been identified to improve the walking and cycling in the Hayton Road area in Tillydrone, costing the council £90,000.

Members of the city growth and resources committee will be asked to determine which of the assorted projects they want to see taken forward when they meet on Thursday.