Improvements to popular north-east walking route set to begin next week

Improvements to a country walk along a former north-east railway line are set to begin next week.

The 40-mile Formartine and Buchan Way runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and features a 13-mile section from Maud to Peterhead.

The railway route was closed to the public in the 1960s and was eventually reopened as a cycleway and footpath in 1987.

It has since become a haven for walkers and cyclists and is close to popular attractions including Aden Country Park, Deer Abbey, Drinnie’s Wood Observatory and several historic stone circles.

Aberdeenshire Council will be undertaking an improvement programme starting on February 3, which will involve dismantling and rebuilding two structures along the route to safeguard the integrity of it for years to come.

During the works, a section at the South Ugie Water near Maud will be closed as a safety precaution.

Machinery will be used at various locations between the access points near the sewage works at Maud and Abbey Bridge at Old Deer.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-April.

Katherine Low, from the environment team at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The safety of the public and that of the construction team is paramount and we request that everyone observes all safety signs and avoids entering the construction site areas.”

Similar works will take place at Chapleton, south of Ellon, which are due to be completed by March 14.

The council said a diversion will be put in place which may be unsuitable for some users such as horse riders.

Once the works are complete, trips along the Formartine and Buchan Way can be planned with the help of a series of route maps created by Aberdeenshire Council.

They can be accessed by visiting bit.ly/AbshireFormartineWay