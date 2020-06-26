Improvements to popular north-east walking route resume

Works to improve the popular north-east walking route have resumed this week.

Aberdeenshire Council anticipates that the bridge improvements on the Formartine and Buchan Way at South Ugie Water near Maud will be finished in early July having been half completed prior to March.

The works are being carried out by the council’s structures team, with 100% of the project funding being provided through the Scottish Government’s Active Travel Grant scheme.

Similar works at Chapleton, south of Ellon, were completed prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 40-mile former rail line runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and features a 13-mile section from Maud to Peterhead.

A haven for walkers and cyclists, the Formartine and Buchan Way passes close to a host of popular attractions along its route including Aden Country Park, Deer Abbey, Drinnie’s Wood Observatory and several historic stone circles.

Aberdeenshire Council began undertaking an improvement programme which started on February 3. It involves dismantling and rebuilding two structures along the route to safeguard the integrity of it for years to come.

Katherine Low from the council’s environment team said: “The safety of the public and that of the construction team is paramount and we request that everyone observes all safety signs and avoids entering the construction site areas.

“We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to seeing people out using the line safely once more.”

Once the works are complete, people can plan a trip along the Formartine and Buchan Way, with the help of a series of route maps created by Aberdeenshire Council.