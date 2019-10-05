Improvements still required at Aberdeen nursery following inspection

An Aberdeen nursery has taken on more staff since its last inspection – but can improve more, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Broomhill School’s nursery in May 2018 and issued a requirement for managers to take on more staff.

Inspectors returned to the nursery – which is split into two parts known as nursery one and nursery two – on June 17 this year and have now published their report.

It said: “Staff have been recruited to ensure the required three members of staff in nursery two is maintained.”

However, the report said the nursery has not met seven recommendations that should have been met by September 11 last year.

One of these recommendations relates to toilet facilities.

The report said: “Toilet and nappy changing facilities were tired, at times not clean and did not maintain a suitable level of infection prevention procedures to ensure the health and wellbeing of children.

“Children’s dignity and privacy was not always maintained when using these facilities.”

Inspectors rated the nursery “adequate” – the fourth best of six possible ratings.

One parent said: “We are very pleased with the quality of care our child receives.

“The staff are friendly and approachable.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council, which runs the nursery, said: “We note the findings of the report.

“The positive feedback from parents and inspectors is welcome and where there are recommendations for improvement we will support the school in taking those forward.”