Plans for a new exterior on an Aberdeen university building have been given the green light.

Robert Gordon University applied for permission to move ahead with the project at Garthdee House annexe in February.

The building was home to the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture which has moved to the Sir Ian Wood building.

The original application submitted at the start of the year for the upgrades to the walls and glazing at the Garthdee Road site said the replacements were needed due to water ingress.

© Evening Express

It said: “A replacement curtain walling to north and south elevations of north wing of the Garthdee House Annexe Building.

“Replacing existing single-glazed steel curtain walling due to water and wind ingress in addition to thermal heat loss. New system is an aluminium proprietary system.”

Aberdeen City Council planning service said the project would not have a negative impact on the listed university building or the surrounding area.

It said: “The works relate to the existing authorised use of the site as a university and result in no change of use, such that the proposal result in no conflict with policy with the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017 (ALDP).

“The works would have a neutral impact on the character of the building, would preserve the setting of the listed building and have no impact on the character of the conservation area.

“They are therefore considered acceptable in terms of assessment relative to ALDP.”