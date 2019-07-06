Improvement works planned for three sections of A90

Three sections of the A90 will receive £400,000 of improvement works.

Bear Scotland has announced that work on the route near Stonehaven will start on Wednesday.

The improvements will take place on the carriageway at Glasslaw as well as at the northbound slip road at Spurryhillock and the southbound slip road at Glasslaw.

For one night only the northbound slip road at Spurryhillock will be closed while work takes place between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Resurfacing work will take place on Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am on the A90 at the southbound slip road at Glasslaw for one night.

A section of the southbound carriageway will also be resurfaced for three nights starting at 7.30pm on Friday.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative said: “This £400,000 project for these three locations near Stonehaven will upgrade the carriageway surface and remove any defects in the road, helping to create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users during the projects, however we’ve taken steps to carry out the project overnight where possible with work at Glasslaw being carried out over one full weekend to minimise the impact on weekly traffic.”