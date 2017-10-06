Union Terrace Gardens revamp could begin in March next year

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Work is expected to begin on the £20 million revamp of Union Terrace Gardens by March next year, if approval is granted.

And a contractor is to be appointed to carry out the multi-million pound improvements to the Victorian park by December 11.

Works are then expected to begin on site in March 2018.

Papers circulated to members of full council for Wednesday’s meeting said: “Planning approval needs to be obtained prior to the appointment of contractors.

“Planning approval will not be sought until the meeting of the planning development management committee on December 7.

“Therefore consideration of the programme and the appointment of a contractor at the council meeting on December 11 would allow the project to move forward efficiently with works due to commence on site in March 2018.”

As reported in the Evening Express last month, Union Terrace Gardens closed on September 25 to carry out ground investigations over a five-week period.

This will involve digging trial pits and exploratory bore holes to help determine ground conditions around proposed structures and help with “grading” works required for a new embankment at the Rosemount end of the gardens.

The redevelopment of the gardens – aimed at improving access and amenity – is one of 50 City Centre Masterplan projects designed to transform Aberdeen over a 25-year period.

Outline plans for the rejuvenation were drawn up by London architecture firm LDA design, which was also behind London’s Olympic Park.

They feature new entrance buildings, cafes, a gallery area and events space. A “halo” lighting feature is also in the pipeline.

Also in the designs are an accessible walkway into the gardens from Union Street and lift access into the lower level through a new entrance building, which could provide an activity hub that overlooks the gardens.

Outline plans were approved by the council in March and a detailed planning application is currently awaiting determination.

The project – should it get approval – has a target completion date of autumn 2019.