Improvement plan submitted for notorious Aberdeen bypass junction

Changes are planned to tackle safety fears at a notorious Aberdeen bypass junction.

Concerns have been raised over the volume of traffic and the number of incidents at the Kingswells South roundabout on the AWPR.

Transport Scotland previously announced a review of the interchange would be carried out once it had been open for 12 months.

Now a proposal has been passed to Aberdeen City Council for consideration.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “A proposal is currently with them and once an approach is agreed, we will provide road users with an update on these plans.

“The proposed measures would help alleviate peak-hour queuing on the AWPR from the diverging slip road.

“Temporary warning signs have also been installed on the new trunk road and we advise road users to adjust their driving to align with road conditions.”

Councillor Steve Delaney previously called for changes to be made to the junction.

He said: “It became obvious shortly after the AWPR opened that the Kingswells South junction was not operating safely. At peak hours the queueing is excessive and there’s been countless near misses and a number of accidents.

“As a local councillor I have raised these concerns on numerous occasions, dating back to last March.

“Initially I was told Transport Scotland would be reviewing the operation of the junction after 12 months, which I found, quite frankly, to be a somewhat cavalier approach.

“Although I’m pleased to hear of a solution now being within reach, I fear we’re likely to be looking at some more months down the line before it is implemented.”

Aberdeen City Council said it was unable to comment on the proposal.