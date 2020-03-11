Improved system to help north-east children dive in to swimming lessons

Thousands of children in the north-east could benefit from a new system to make swimming lessons more convenient, according to Aberdeenshire Council.

The local authority has launched an online tool which allows parents to view their child’s progress following every lesson.

It has been rolled out across pools this week.

In a statement, the council said: “One of the great benefits of Learn2 is that children can join swimming lessons at any time through the year, not just at the beginning of school terms as before.

“Learn2 will improve access to lessons and reduce waiting time for customers due to the continuous progression of participants.”

Learn2 is being delivered by Live Life Aberdeenshire, which operates sport and cultural services on behalf of the council.

As well as enabling parents to track their children’s progress, it also allows them to set up a direct debit to pay for lessons.

It also offers free access to public sessions and a discount on intensive lessons during school holidays.