Impressive Kintore home on the market at £725,000

Built from scratch two years ago, this exceptional Kintore home certainly has the wow factor.

With spectacular views of the Bennachie hills, a tranquil ambiance and a real sense of community spirit, Michael Mountford and his wife Shiranthi knew they made the right decision when they moved to the area 38 years ago.

New build

At the time, the couple bought an arable farm with 160 acres, but two years ago they sold much of the land and decided to build a new house.

“We sold off most of the land and chose this plot for the new house because this has the best views of all,” said Michael.

“Lippe Architects of Inverurie were really excellent – they designed the property and have given us very good advice throughout the process.

“The build went really smoothly, partly because of their advice.”

Tranquil location

As their children have now flown the nest, Michael and Shiranthi have put their five-bedroom property on the market as they look to downsize.

With a peaceful yet accessible countryside location, number 3 Woodlands, is ideal for families.

“This area is beautiful and very tranquil but it’s also very accessible – we are 15 minutes from the airport, 30 minutes from the centre of Aberdeen and with the new ring road it’s even faster,” said Michael.

“It’s ideal for families – this is a magical place for children to grow up.

“There is a primary school and secondary school in Kemnay, and primary schools in Kintore as well as several schools in Inverurie, which is only five miles away; they are all very good schools.”

Country living

First impressions are excellent as the beautiful property enjoys a breathtaking backdrop in the heart of the countryside.

Once over the threshold, it just gets better as the modern home boasts spacious accommodation over two levels.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the hillside views from the comfort of the formal sitting room.

Stylish kitchen

At the heart of the home is the luxury kitchen with a bright dining area where family meals can be savoured.

On warmer sunny nights, you can head out to the garden patio for some alfresco dining.

After dinner, you don’t have to move far to relax as the kitchen also has cosy family space.

Sleep soundly

After a fun-filled day with the family, a good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the stylish master bedroom which has a dressing room and an en suite shower room.

Also on this floor is a main bathroom and a further three bedrooms, all of which have built-in wardrobes, while the third bedroom also has an en suite bathroom.

Flexible space

Upstairs, there is an incredible open space which could be used for additional bedrooms or even a games room or office space.

From here, there is a further double bedroom with an en suite shower room.

There’s more

Other key features include a utility room, walk-in pantry room, vestibule, reception hall with storage and a cloakroom, an integral double garage and a driveway for parking.

Garden

Outside there are walled gardens plus a fenced paddock, available by separate negotiation.

Book a viewing

3 Woodlands, Kintore, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £725,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860 710, email aberdeen@galbraithgroup.com or go to the website.