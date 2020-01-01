‘Impressive’ four months at P&J Live and 2020 to be ‘amazing’

The new P&J Live is already a huge success, despite only being open for four months.

New figures show 250,000 visitors have attended the events complex since it opened, with 186,000 tickets sold to 20 arena shows, 24 conferences, 19 banquets and 18 exhibitions.

At a total cost of £333 million, the building was delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments to replace the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

It appears to be worth the investment already, with a successful future in sight.

Samantha Todd, senior marketing executive at P&J Live, said: “It’s very impressive. It’s been an amazing first four months. We couldn’t be prouder of the team or how the venue has gone, really.

“We had some big events. We started with Offshore Europe and we had two extraordinary nights of Michael Buble, and of course BBC Sports Personality of the Year broadcast across the UK.”

The recent awards show, which celebrates the best in sport, crowned England cricketer Ben Stokes as winner.

Presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, took to the stage for the highly-anticipated event in front of a crowd of 10,000 people.

The complex, which is the largest of its kind in the north of Scotland, attracts visitors from across the country and beyond.

Samantha said: “It’s a brand new state-of-the-art building so we’ve got an arena that can hold 15,000 people standing.

“It’s the largest standing arena in Scotland.

“We broke that record with a sold-out crowd for Gerry Cinnamon with 15,000 people.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The venue boasts world-class conference and exhibition facilities which are all sustainably powered by local, renewable energy sources.

The development also comprises two on-site hotels including the adjoining four-star Hilton with 200 bedrooms, the Aloft Hotel with 150 bedrooms, and a third budget hotel to be confirmed with a further 150 bedrooms.

It is part of the city’s aim to invest and grow in other areas beyond the oil and gas industry.

While Edinburgh and Glasgow are often touted as being the go-to cities for events in Scotland, the arrival of P&J Live is expected to bring in a surge of visitors throughout the year.

Samantha said: “Events in Scotland are changing and Aberdeen is at the forefront of it all.

“We’ve got this state-of-the-art venue and we’re accessible by plane, trains, cars – everything.”

A range of high-profile artists and acts are due to perform at the events complex next year, with a large number of shows already sold-out.

She added: “We’ve got Lewis Capaldi in March, which has sold out. We’ve got Cirque du Soleil, Stereophonics, the 1975 and Simple Minds.

“There’s really exciting performances coming to Aberdeen for 2020 and a lot more to come.”

It is expected that the current statistics will be given a boost over the next year.

Samantha said: “I think it’s a really great representation of what’s yet to come for 2020.

“It’s going to be an amazing year for P&J Live but Aberdeen as well.”

To view a full list of upcoming events at P&J Live visit pandjlive.com