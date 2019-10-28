Impressive new aerial images show new £55 million north-east school taking shape

Impressive new aerial images have shown how a multi-million-pound community campus is taking shape.

The countdown has begun for the opening of the new £55 million Inverurie facility, which will welcome its first batch of pupils in April next year.

Once complete, the huge complex will be home to Inverurie Academy and St Andrew’s School, as well as extensive community facilities.

It will also boast a six-lane swimming pool, multi-use games area and two all-weather pitches.

Developers say it will be one of the best schools in Scotland when finished.

The Aberdeenshire Council capital project is being led by developer Hub North Scotland and builder the Robertson Group.

© Hub North Scotland

Inverurie and district councillor Lesley Berry, whose three children all went to the existing school, said everyone was looking forward to the opening.

She said: “The excitement is definitely building for the new campus. Everybody that I have spoken to that has seen the new school has been blown away by it.

“It is exactly what the community needs.

“The school is well on track and I’ve been really impressed with Robertsons. They have been great communicators with the public, taking away the anxiety for the move.”

A Hub North Scotland spokesman said: “This will be one of the very best schools in Scotland when completed and it will also provide superb community facilities for Inverurie and the surrounding area.

“The development has also created additional social value benefits during construction including new local jobs, apprenticeships and work for small and medium-sized businesses.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received a tour of the construction process earlier this month.

Members of the public were also given a chance to get a view inside the new school at a community open doors day last week.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire’s education and children’s services committee, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see the modern, dynamic, multi-purpose spaces the campus will offer taking shape.

“This project will bring together two different learning estates in innovative ways designed to meet the needs of all.

“It really is a place the whole community can be proud of and we are very grateful to our partners in this project. Personally, I can’t wait to see pupils on site enjoying their new school next year and for many years to come.”

Former staff and pupils have been invited to farewell events on February 8.

There will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the current building so that former pupils can take a trip down memory lane and revisit their old classrooms.

A dinner will also be held on the same day at the Thainstone Exchange and tickets will go on sale next month.