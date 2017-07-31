The first pictures of an £8.6 million development set to transform an old Aberden industrial site have been unveiled.

The plans for 138 affordable homes at the north end of St Machar Road show how the former industrial estate will be reclaimed for flats.

Proposals submitted by St Machar Properties Limited, Robertson Partnership Homes and Grampian Housing Association were given the go-ahead earlier this month.

The homes are now one step closer to being built after a building warrant lodged with Aberdeen City Council was approved.

It is understood the development is worth in the region of £8.6m.

Stage one of the warrant would see the foundations and underground drainage started on the site.

Blocks will be either five or six storeys high and there will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom flats available.

A decision notice from Aberdeen City Council said measures would have to be taken to mitigate any potential for noise disturbances.

The developer had also previously said a new play park would be built to the north-east of the flats, which would be open to residents of nearby housing too.

The company claims the project would help to address the “significant demand” for affordable homes in the area.

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged in Balmedie that would see a community group given a permanent place to meet.

Better Balmedie could find a new home at the congregational church on Rowan Drive, having been without a base since October last year.

Plans have been lodged to install a fence, two sheds and a modular unit which would become the new home for the group, made up of volunteers who use their gardening knowledge to help brighten up the village.

A community garden would also be created to be used by residents.

Reverend Andy Cowie said: “Better Balmedie do some fantastic work in the community and have helped make the village look fantastic.

“This all came about through the Belhelvie Community Trust which I was a part of with members from Better Balmedie.

“The group was always supportive of me and when they needed to move out of their former home at the leisure centre due to the extension being sought, it made sense.

“The group wanted to be close to its former base and it made sense to offer the church.

“I hope, with the fence being erected and once the group is in and settled, that we could look at doing a remembrance garden for the village.”

The application has attracted a number of positive comments from members of the public.

Ian Nicol said: “The Balmedie Congregational Church on Rowan Drive may be small, but it strives to work with the larger local community.

“It is offering the use of its ground around the building for the use of local residents as a community garden and I applaud this.

“I believe the garden will also be used as a new base for Better Balmedie, which has been ‘homeless’ since it was required to vacate its old site at the leisure centre due to development proposals there.

“Better Balmedie has done a great deal of good work around Balmedie village to ensure its appearance is enhanced by providing planters, benches, and plants.

“Better Balmedie will doubtless be offering its services to ensure the ground around the church is kept in a neat and tidy condition.”