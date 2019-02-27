Images of guitar, drill and amp released by police after arrest of man in Aberdeen

Police have released images of a number of items believed to have been stolen during break-ins at homes in Aberdeen.

A guitar, drill, amp and a speaker have been shared by officers following the arrest of a 37-year-old man in connection with house-breakings.

The items were recovered and are believed to belong to members of the public, however officers have been unable to identify the owners.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Anyone who recognises any of the images above is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0037 of February 8.