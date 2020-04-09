Image of missing north-east woman’s car released in bid to help find her

A photograph of the car a missing north-east woman was last seen driving has been released by police today.

Officers are continuing to search for Valerie Spark who was reported missing from her home in Elgin yesterday morning.

The 46-year-old was seen leaving the property on Hamilton Drive in a black Vauxhall Astra, registration VK66 JXN, at around 10.15am.

Officers have said there is considerable concern for her welfare.

Inspector Steven McDonald, who is leading the search, said: “There are still no sightings of Valerie since concern was raised and we are anxious to trace her as soon as possible.

“Valerie has access to the black Vauxhall Astra car, registration mark VK66 JXN and we are keen for anyone who has seen Valerie or her vehicle to contact us immediately.

“It is believed Valerie may have travelled south through New Elgin sometime after 10.15am and possibly in the direction of the A941.

“I am also appealing for anyone who has dash cam footage and were on this route around this time to check it and contact us.

“Lastly, if Valerie is reading this, I am appealing for you to let us know you are safe and well. Your family are extremely worried about you and want you home.”

Valerie is around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with a fair complexion and shoulder length brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a light blue top, jeans and possibly a red puffer-style jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0958 of Wednesday April 8.