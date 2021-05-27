‘I’m so proud of how school pulled together’: Elgin Academy head’s praise for community’s response to Covid surge in Moray

The head teacher of Elgin Academy has praised the school’s response to the recent Covid surge in Moray – thanking parents and the community for the part they played.

Dozens of positive cases were recorded among students and staff through April and May as the region was held in Level 3 restrictions longer than most of the rest of Scotland.

The surge led to a dedicated mobile testing unit being opened outside the school for families and staff to get tested while more than 250 youngsters were forced to self-isolate at times.

Elgin Academy head teacher Kyle Scott has now revealed there has been no Covid cases at the school for 14 days following the massive response.

In a social media update for parents, Mr Scott said recent weeks had been “extremely challenging” but praised the support from families throughout.

He said: “As you are all aware, recently Covid-19 became very active in Moray and within our school community, leading to a number of positive cases associated with our school.

“This then led to a number of pupils having to self-isolate for periods of time as they were identified as close contacts of positive cases.

“Although this situation presented a major challenge for all in our school community, I am so proud of how the whole school community pulled together through this crisis.

“I am so delighted to confirm to all parents that we have had no Covid-19 cases associated with our school in the past 14 days.

“I firmly believe this is no accident and is down to diligence and a concentrated effort from all in our school community. For this, can I please extend my personal thanks to each and every one of you.”

What is happening in Moray now?

Covid cases in Moray have continued to drop since reaching a peak of 106.45 cases per 100,000 over seven days on May 10.

The most recent figures published on Wednesday show that total has now plummeted to just 12.52 – below the threshold for Level 1 set by the Scottish Government, which will be reviewed ahead of June 7.

However, health experts have continued to urge residents to get tested, even if they do not have symptoms, to guard against another spike.

Community testing facilities remain open on Elgin High Street as well as in communities across Moray, including Lossiemouth, Buckie, Keith, Forres and Aberlour.

Mr Scott added: “I really do hope that Covid-19 will soon become a part of our school history books and we can resort to normal times in school and in our community.

“The past year has been one like never before and the word ‘unprecedented’ has become a part of our daily language.

“It is incredible to think that in just over four weeks time we will reach the end of this school session.”