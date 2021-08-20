‘I’m just glad I never hurt anyone’: Drink-driver crashed car while nearly four times limit

A repeat drink-driver has been fined nearly £2,000 and banned for four years after crashing his car while close to four times the booze limit.

Mark Carson had been drinking throughout the day celebrating a relative’s birthday, but decided to drive to the shops to buy cigarettes.

The 37-year-old crashed his black Vauxhall Mokka on Provost Fraser Drive on February 27 and was seen initially trying to drive on before getting out and stumbling away.

Speaking after the court hearing, in which he was handed a lengthy ban and hefty fine, Carson said: “I need to take responsibility for my actions. I’m just glad I never hurt anyone.”

Car’s wheel left at an ‘unusual angle’

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 10.20pm, persons residing near to the locus heard a loud bang from the roadway outside.

“They looked out of their window and saw the accused’s vehicle with its front offside wheel on the pavement.

“The wheel appeared to be at an unusual angle, but the driver was attempting to drive on but, given the damage to the vehicle, he was unable to continue.”

Ms Gammie said the witnesses contacted the police, and continued to watch as Carson got out of the car and “stumbled backwards” onto it.

The witnesses formed the view he was under the influence.

Carson then walked off but was quickly traced and arrested by police, who could smell alcohol on his breath.

Carson pled guilty to driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

‘It was extremely stupid of him’

Defence agent Sian Fish said her client had been convicted of drink-driving before.

She said: “Mr Carson accepts at the outset his behaviour is extremely serious and unacceptable.”

The solicitor explained Carson had been drinking “throughout the day” at a relative’s birthday party, and “decided he wanted to go and get some cigarettes”.

She added: “He got in the car and drove to the shops.

“He doesn’t have any other explanation other than it was extremely stupid of him to get in the car.”

Sheriff Philip Mann warned Carson, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, the offence was “very serious” and fined him a total of £1,875.

He also gave him 60 hours of unpaid work to complete and banned him from driving for four years.