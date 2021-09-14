‘I’m going to murder my wife because she’s annoying me’: Drunk husband’s 999 call to cops

A north-east man demanded police arrest him because he was going to kill his wife – because she was “annoying” him.

Ryan Delasio-Watt dialled 999 and insisted he was “away to murder his wife” and “I just need picked up now”.

He refused to give his name to the concerned call handler but did reveal his wife’s address in Rosehearty, so officers rushed to the scene on June 27, this year.