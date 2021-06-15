An north-east runner will attempt to climb 26 Munros within five days to support a cause “close to his heart”.

David Bevan from Aberdeen will venture across some of the highest mountains in Scotland in aid of Stroke Association to raise awareness about life after stroke.

The physiotherapist decided to embark on the “enormous” journey after his father suffered a stroke in 2018, which affected his speech and mobility.

Now, Mr Bevan is determined to help other stroke survivors get much-needed support and rebuild their lives.

He said: “My father had a stroke in 2018 which affected his speech and mobility, but he was fortunate to make a good recovery.

“As a qualified physiotherapist, I have also seen the enormous impact of stroke and the specialist support it takes to help people rebuild their lives after a stroke.

“Not everyone makes the recovery my father did, so that’s why I’m supporting the Stroke Association with this challenge.”

Mr Bevan will start his hike on the longest day of the year – Monday, June 21 – with the aim to complete his journey within five days.

Taking on the challenge as a sign of respect to stroke survivors

His first adventure will be around the mountains surrounding Loch Fannich in the Northern Highlands followed by the Southern Cairngorms around Glenshee.

The final challenge will be negotiating the Mamores in the Lochaber area of the Grampian Mountains – including the infamous Ring of Steall.

“I’ve looked at blogs and websites to get a sense of what I’m undertaking, but I won’t really know what it’ll be like until I arrive there,” Mr Bevan added.

“Hiking is a big passion of mine, so despite being a little apprehensive of the challenge ahead, it’ll be a good test as to whether I can take on more Munros in the future.”

Mr Bevan’s parents, John and Sheena, are planning to travel along with their son in their campervan – with his dad hoping to join him on one of his walks around Glenshee.

“I’m doing this as a sign of respect to my dad and because I want to help other stroke survivors like him”, Mr Bevan said.

“It is a misconception to think of stroke as being a death sentence – it is also a preventable disease.

“Stroke awareness needs to be tackled and this is another reason why I’m taking part.”

Stroke Association provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

There are currently more than 128,000 stroke survivors in Scotland living with devastating wide-ranging disabilities such as speech difficulties, memory loss and mental health issues.

Andrea Watt, relationship fundraiser for Scotland at Stroke Association, said: “We are delighted with David’s efforts to help raise stroke awareness and raise funds to help other people like his father.

“This is no small feat and we recognise how close stroke is to David’s heart.

“We wish him all the very best and will be cheering him along the way.”