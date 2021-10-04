‘I’m a serial killer watching’: Student threatened to ‘behead’ ex-girlfriend

An Aberdeen student who stalked his ex-girlfriend and threatened to “behead” her has been ordered to stay away.

Alexandre Mboue waged a campaign of terror against the woman following the break-up of their relationship last year by turning up at her home and sending her menacing social media messages.

The 26-year-old admitted frightening his ex-partner in March by repeatedly turning up at her home on Dunbar Street in Aberdeen and leaving unwanted gifts.

Mboue committed the offences despite being ordered not to go near the woman in January this year. He was also on bail at the time.

The woman also received a series of terrifying Snapchat messages between June 2020 and January this year – where Mboue said he would “behead” her in Scotland and take her head home to her father.

He also told her: “You will die and I will drag you there”.

Accused told ex ‘I’m a serial killer’

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that in messages received in January this year Mboue called the woman “a liar”, “ a snake” and “Judas”.

He added: “Further messages were sent stating things such as ‘for you, I’m a serial killer watching now’ and ‘I’m not someone you should mess with’.

“This continued with other messages where he threatened to kill her, slash her throat open and stating ‘I will remove all your teeth, see how you smile with that’.”

Mboue was later traced by police in Glasgow and was cautioned and arrested.

Life spiralled out of control after being introduced to cannabis

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew told the court that Mboue now “fully understands how very frightening this must have been for the young lady concerned”.

He added: “He has taken full responsibility for his actions and he is remorseful.”

The solicitor also described Mboue as someone “who has had a good upbringing and a good education” – but whose life had dramatically spiralled out of control since being introduced to cannabis.

He said: “I’m not blaming everything on cannabis, but what seems to then happen is that he falls out with his parents and falls out with the young lady.

“And by the time these offences happen he has effectively removed himself from his entire support network – it really appears to be affecting his mental health throughout 2021.”

Mr Flowerdew told the court that Mboue then became homeless and was placed in Gartnaval Hospital in Glasgow.

He later absconded from the hospital and was found by police wandering naked through a Glasgow park.

The 26-year old was then taken to Barlinnie Prison on the outskirts of the city.

‘Homeless, naked and now imprisoned’

Sheriff Mark Stewart QC described Mboue’s situation as “plummeting” from being a student and getting a good education to being “homeless, naked and now imprisoned in Glasgow”.

He told Mboue: “I’m very concerned about your welfare and the effect your conduct might have on this lady.

“I’m leaving the order open so that you cannot contact her or approach her any place, or by any means.”

Sheriff Stewart sentenced Mboue, whose address was given as Howard Street, Glasgow, to a three-year non-harassment order and a two-year community payback order with a supervision requirement.

He also ordered a review of the 26-year-old’s mental health to be carried out by social workers.

