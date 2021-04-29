Illustrating addiction: Budding artists wanted for new art competition

An Aberdeen charity is seeking budding north-east artists to create work which will help raise awareness of alcohol misuse.

DRiNKLiNK has launched a new art competition to find creative ways to illustrate alcohol addiction and anyone affected by it.

It is hoped that by using creative outlets, the artwork will tackle unhelpful stereotypes related to alcohol abuse using the backdrop of the North East of Scotland.

The project is inspired by artist Richard Hambleton, who has come to be known as the “Godfather of street art”.

The Canadian artist sparked a street art movement in 1980s New York, painting shadowy figures across Manhattan to illustrate drug and alcohol addiction

DRiNKLiNK are looking for entries from schools and social organisations around the city and shire to get involved.

Stacey Summers, founder and chair of DRiNKLiNK said: “There are many misconceptions surrounding alcohol dependency. This is something that can affect anyone, regardless of their background. The stigmas associated can cause a huge barrier for people seeking support.

“Our hope is that the competition will help raise awareness of this and encourage anyone in need of support to ask for it, so I encourage all budding artists to get their entries in.”

The competition will run until June 6 and can entries can be submitted via

info@drinklink.org