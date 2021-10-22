Illegal vapes packed with five times legal nicotine limit seized from Aberdeen shop

Vapes packed with more than five times the legal limit of nicotine liquid have been seized from an Aberdeen shop.

Concerns have been raised children may have been attracted to the products due to them having fruit, mint and cotton candy flavours.

The vapes have also been made to look like highlighter pens and make-up.

Trading standards officers in Aberdeen have now seized a stash worth £900 as part of a national drive to get unsafe products off the shelves.

Growing youth vaping concerns in Aberdeen

Shops in Aberdeen city centre have reported to trading standards officers they have never before had to check the age of so many young customers asking for vapes.

Some businesses have reported youths trying to buy Geek and Elf Bar products by gathering outside stores and asking adults to buy vapes for them.

Adults who buy vapes for underage teenagers face an on-the-spot fine of £200.

The Scottish Government recently wrote to all retailers which sell devices to encourage them to check their stock for the dangerous products.

Trading standard officers in Aberdeen are now contacting all distributors and shops in the city to ensure the law is fully understood or potentially face a legal challenge.

Illegal products ‘flooding into the market’

Inhaling products containing more than 2% nicotine, which is the addictive chemical that makes smoking hard to quit, or with more than 2ml of liquid are illegal.

Trading standards officials are tasked with ensuring customers are not unknowingly placed at risk from using the illegal products.

Graeme Paton, Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards manager, said: “Illegal and counterfeit products are flooding into the market and consequently pose a potential health risk to customers.

“Inappropriately branded products are also being purposely marketed towards children.

“Parents may not realise their children are vaping these unsafe devices – they are brightly coloured and closely resemble highlighter pens or make-up products. They cost from £5 to £7 each.”

Anyone with concerns or information about illegal vapes on sale in Aberdeen should call 0808 800 9060 or e-mail tradingstandards@aberdeencity.gov.uk