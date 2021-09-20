News / Local ‘I’ll tell her everything’: Drug addict blackmailed married skipper after brief fling By Danny McKay 20/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 20/09/2021, 6:00 pm Laura Chapman leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A woman blackmailed a boat skipper to fund her drug habit – by threatening to show his wife their saucy text messages. Laura Chapman had a brief relationship with a married captain of a boat that regularly docked in Macduff. But when he ended things, the 35-year-old became upset and resorted to demanding various sums of cash in order to buy her silence. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe