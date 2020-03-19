IKEA to close as precautionary measure due to coronavirus – including Aberdeen store

Swedish furniture and home accessories giant IKEA is temporarily shutting across the UK for safety precautions amid coronavirus spread.

The announcement follows ongoing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Three stores will close in Scotland as of 6pm tomorrow, including Aberdeen’s order and collection point in Cove.

A statement from Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer, for the UK and Ireland said: “These are extraordinary times and I know that, like all of us here at IKEA, many of you are concerned about coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and the people working tirelessly to care for them.

“We are guided in our decisions by the directions from the Government, by our global company direction and by our strong set of IKEA principles and values.

“The health and safety of our customers and co-workers across the UK and Ireland is our main priority, and so I wanted to share some of the things we are doing in our stores to keep our customers and co-workers safe and cared for.”

It is not known when the store will reopen, however shoppers can still purchase items online.

