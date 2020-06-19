IKEA announces reopening date for Aberdeen collection point

IKEA is set to reopen its collection point in Aberdeen.

The homewares and home-furnishing retailer said that it will reopen its stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow and its order and collection point in Aberdeen, based in Altens, as of Monday.

In March, prior to the Government lockdown, IKEA voluntarily closed its stores across the country to ensure customer and co-worker safety.

Following updated regulations and guidance from the Scottish Government, IKEA is now permitted to trade sooner than some other retailers who have permission to open from June 29.

Drawing on its experience of reopening IKEA stores safely in a number of countries around the world and following updated government guidance around social distancing and safe ways of working, having implemented a series of enhanced safety measures, to protect co-workers and those customers wanting to shop in-store.

All play areas and restaurants will remain closed.

Customers won’t be able to eat in store, but they will be able to purchase items such as meatballs from the Swedish Food Market.

Meanwhile the Bistro, which operates a contact-free takeaway service, will be open with enhanced safety measures in place, including: two-metre distancing, screens, cashless payments only and deeper and more frequent cleaning routines.

Peter Jelkeby, UK and IE country chief executive, said: “As we look to warmly welcome customers and co-workers back into our stores in Scotland, their health and safety remain our top priority, and that’s why we’ve put in place extensive measures to ensure their safety and comfort.

“This range of comprehensive measures has been implemented in accordance with government guidelines, as well as building on learnings from other IKEA countries that have reopened ahead of us.”

Aberdeen’s opening hours include 10am to 7pm from Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.