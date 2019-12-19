Show Links
If you want your cards and presents to arrive in time for Christmas, here’s the latest you can post them

by David Walker
19/12/2019, 3:45 pm
The dates for posting last-minute Christmas cards and presents has been announced by the Post Office.

Unfortunately, if you wanted to get your cards, gifts or presents to their destination before Christmas by using second class stamps, the deadline has passed.

For first class parcels or letters, then you have until tomorrow to get them dispatched.

Finally, for Royal Mail Special Delivery, the last recommended posting date is Monday December 23.

Other festive advice is available on the Royal Mail website.

