If you see a broken or fallen tree in Aberdeen, here’s how you can report it

An Aberdeen community council has encouraged members of the public to report any broken, fallen or damaged trees during the winter period.

Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council has issued advice to report any issues to Aberdeen City Council, to ensure that public safety is preserved.

A statement from Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council said: “So far this winter has taken it out on our city wide population of trees.

“With the sustained wet conditions coupled with gusting winds, some trees are giving up. They are falling, big branches are coming down – and making sure that pedestrians, residents and people passing by are safe from harm in this adverse weather is paramount.”

Although the local authority will remove problem trees, there are a number it will not carry out work to. To report a fallen tree to Aberdeen City Council, https://bit.ly/2QmzReY