‘Idiotic hoax calls to Coastguard are putting lives in danger’

Coastguard teams across the north-east were called out to more than 20 hoax calls in the past three years.

New figures released by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) show that 1,970 false alarms were raised across Scotland with 123 or 6% of all calls classed as hoaxes.

North-east coastguards responded to 22 “malicious” call-outs between 2016 and the end of 2018 with the MCA saying it will look to prosecute offenders to the “fullest extent of the law”.

Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon Colin Clark said the “idiotic calls” could have put north-east lives in danger.

He said: “Across Scotland and the UK, coastguard personnel are involved in thousands of call outs every year.

“They are dedicated around the clock like any other emergency service.

“Members of the public usually only hear about their brave exploits at cliff rescues or when taking part in multi-agency operations.

“But these figures confirm just how much work goes in to checking false alarms, and unfortunately the extent to which their heroism can be abused.

“Each one of these idiotic calls in the north-east could have put lives in danger.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The MCA provides a 24-hour maritime search and rescue service around the UK coast, and international search and rescue through HM Coastguard.

Aberdeen is home to the HM Coastguard Operations Centre and Coastal Operations Base.

Matthew Mace, maritime operations controller for HM Coastguard, said: “If we receive emergency transmission we always treat it as real.

“If we think someone’s in danger or in trouble we will always search for them rather than risk loss of life.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that making deliberate, false or misleading calls is against the law and we treat it very seriously.

“We keep a record of these calls and hold those records as evidence for future prosecutions.

“Have no doubt, if you’ve been identified as making a hoax call, the MCA will seek to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.

“Hoax calls have wider implications than hampering our coastguard operations centres.

“Rescue crews responding are placed at great risk – especially if the weather conditions are poor – as are the other members of the public who may genuinely need our assistance.”