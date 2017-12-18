Icy roads continue to affect school transport in Aberdeenshire

A dozen schools across the region have been forced to change or cancel school transport this morning as icy conditions continue to affect some routes.
Aberdeenshire
- Auchnagatt School – Changes to School Transport Routes (Ian Bruce’s bus will run but will not go down the Drumwhindle part of the route. Sylvia’s bus will run but she will contact any affected parents directly.)
- Ellon Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes (The campus is open, with the following restrictions: the feeder bus from Hatton is not running as the bus has got stuck at Bridgend Road (0715). Watermill are NOT running to Slains as they have got stuck there too (0735). The Foveran bus is also NOT running either for the same reason (0737).)
- Hatton School, Cruden – School Transport Not Operating (Good Morning, as you can see the buses are not running again. If you bring your child to school today please ensure that you can collect them at the end of the school day. Tomorrow, the temperature is going to be 11 degrees so hopefully this ice will melt away.)
- Kemnay Academy – School Opening Delayed (Roads around school very icy due to current weather conditions. Central buses will run later. B,C,D,E,F,J,H will run from 0915. Pupils should go to stop for 0915. School opening at 0930 Stagecoach unable to run later buses. No Stage coach buses. Pupils travelling on Stagecoach should not wait for buses. Allways Taxi are cancelled. Premier Buses running. No feeder to Central at present. Pupils at feeder buses for Central to be picked up. Premier buses running but late due to conditions.)
- Kininmonth School – Changes to School Transport Routes (Kineil Coaches are operating tomorrow (18th December) but will NOT be able to pick up from the following homes, Reilly, Rohan and Shayne and Euan. We thank you very much for getting your children to school in trying times. All being well the shows will go ahead as planned tomorrow. Thank you for your patience.)
- Meldrum Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes (Kineil 705H-Methlick will follow its winter route today not running on the Burnend of Gight road, pickup will be at Cairnorrie and Methlick. It also will not be running on the Skelmonae road- pickup will be at the mainroad. Kineil 705J – OldRayne/Meikle Wartle will run but not the Kirkton of Rayne part of the route. Kineil 705L – Udny will run but not the Greystone/Blair road. Any parent transporting their children to school please ensure you can collect them at the end of the school day.)
- Meldrum School – Partial Closure for Pupils (Due to additional maintenance requirements, Meldrum Nursery will be closed to pupils on Monday 18th December. School open as normal.)
- Meldrum School – Changes to School Transport Routes (No Airyhiloock or Bourtie pick ups on 670B route today.)
- Methlick School – Changes to School Transport Routes (Fiona’s bus will operate the same pick up points/times again as last week. Diane’s bus will only be doing main road pick up as follows: Middlemuir 8.30 am, Mains of Cairnorrie 8.35 am and Street of Monteach 8.40 am due to the ongoing icy conditions.)
- Mintlaw Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes (Kineil Coach NS467K will run most of its route apart from running up the road towards Hythie, parents on this part of the route can bring their children to be collected from the main road if safe to do so. Kineil coach NS467J will run apart from the through the Balearn area and their coach NS467E will start its run from New Deer, it will not pick up from Knaven if parents can safely transport pupils they can be dropped at the main collection point in New Deer.**** Watermill Coaches NS467A will run only from Kinmundy Road following the main road then to Mintlaw this is due to continued ice affecting the route prior to this.**** Update 8am – Watermill Coach NS467M has attempted the route but has become stuck on ice so it will not run today.)
- New Deer School – Changes to School Transport Routes (Colleen’s bus, Milne’s coaches, will not be going down the Old What Road this morning. Thank you )
- Pitmedden School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( The school bus will run today but will not manage to go up to Dumbreck – due to the road conditions.)
- Uryside School – Changes to School Transport Routes (Due to adverse weather Kineil Coaches will not be running today.)