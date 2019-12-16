Icy roads cause school bus cancellations in north-east

A number of north-east schools have been forced to cancel some transport this morning due to icy conditions.
Police Scotland is asking motorists to take care due to the slippery roads saying “increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead and give yourself extra time for your journey”
- Inverurie Academy informed parents the minibus collecting pupils from the Smithycroft and Furlong roadside areas would no longer be able to pick up their children due to road conditions.
- The Gordon Schools in Huntly bus picking up pupils from the Forgue, Drumblade and Rothienorman areas has also been cancelled for the same reason as has the Clatt/Gartly bus and the AJS Cars service.
- Meldrum School said the greystone route in Udny is “extremely” icy. Pupils instead will be picked up from the Pitmedden end of the road.
- The bus run by Lesley McIntosh, for Turriff Academy, will only be picking up Darley pupils.
- Three Premier Coaches serving Alford Academy have also been affected by the icy conditions.
- The Monymusk/Tough bus operated by Fiona has been cancelled, the service operated by Ruth is running late as is the Midmar bus.
- Arnage School’s bus is unable to run due to “severe ice on the roads” however the school remains open.
- The Rothienorman bus did not run this morning, however it will take pupils home at 3.15pm