Icy roads cause changes to Aberdeenshire school transport

The below Aberdeenshire schools are either partially closed or have changes to school buses today.

Alford Academy – School Transport Not Operating ( 08:15 SS604C Watermill Coaches Cushnie – the school have just received a call from Ann the driver to say she is unable to do the full run today as she had problems on the brae due to road conditions. She is currently waiting at Bogend crossroads until 08:20 when she will continue on rest of run.)

– School Transport Not Operating () Auchnagatt School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Ian Bruce will run today but will not go up the Drumwhindle road. Sylvia will run today but will not go up the Gibseat road and will contact any other affected parents directly. If the bus does not come within 15 minutes of your pick up time then please return home. Please only bring your children to school if it is safe to do so and be aware that you will have to collect them at the end of the day. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( Ian Bruce will run today but will not go up the Drumwhindle road. Sylvia will run today but will not go up the Gibseat road and will contact any other affected parents directly. If the bus does not come within 15 minutes of your pick up time then please return home. Please only bring your children to school if it is safe to do so and be aware that you will have to collect them at the end of the day. ) Ellon Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes (Central Taxis phoned the school line to say they will NOT be doing the Balmedie Foveran run (NA632A) or the Tipperty run (NA632H) as the roads are too icy. The Watermill bus that picks up pupils from Mintlaw has got stuck (7.53am), and another bus is on its way to pick everyone up. Victoria Coaches advise that they will NOT be running the feeder bus from Hatton this morning as the road is impassable with ice. Watermill coaches will NOT be running to Drumwhindle, Foveran or Slains. They have tried the route this morning and it is still unsafe.)

– School Closed to Everyone ( The conditions around the school are treacherous. Cars are stuck and the conditions are not safe. ) Foveran School – School Opening Delayed ( Due to the road conditions we will have inadequte staff to pupil ratio for 9am. We aim to be fully ready by 9.30am. )

– School Opening Delayed ( Due to the road conditions we will have inadequte staff to pupil ratio for 9am. We aim to be fully ready by 9.30am. ) Gordon Schools (The) – Changes to School Transport Routes ( F-NS644O Reid of Rhynie not picking up at Wheedlemont. All other pick ups will be as normal NS664M – Premier Coaches (Ythanswells/Drumblade/Thomastown) will not be running thin morning due to a breakdown )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( F-NS644O Reid of Rhynie not picking up at Wheedlemont. All other pick ups will be as normal NS664M – Premier Coaches (Ythanswells/Drumblade/Thomastown) will not be running thin morning due to a breakdown ) Hatton School, Cruden – School Transport Not Operating ( Good Morning, as you can see there will be no school transport running again today. Can you please ensure that if you bring your child to school by car, you can collect them again at the end of the school day. Hopefully we will get back to normal on Monday. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( Good Morning, as you can see there will be no school transport running again today. Can you please ensure that if you bring your child to school by car, you can collect them again at the end of the school day. Hopefully we will get back to normal on Monday. ) King Edward School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( This school bus will attempt the route this morning but it is very icy in places so may not reach everyone. Pupils should only wait fifteen minutes after their normal pick up time. Any parents who then decide to bring their own children must pick them up at thee d of the school day. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( This school bus will attempt the route this morning but it is very icy in places so may not reach everyone. Pupils should only wait fifteen minutes after their normal pick up time. Any parents who then decide to bring their own children must pick them up at thee d of the school day. ) Kininmonth School – School Transport Not Operating ( Kineil coaches not operating. School is open to those who can get to and from school safely. Dress rehearsal day today so we really, really appreciate your efforts to get your children to school.)

– School Transport Not Operating ( Kineil coaches not operating. School is open to those who can get to and from school safely. Dress rehearsal day today so we really, really appreciate your efforts to get your children to school.) Lairhillock School – School Transport Not Operating ( All buses have been cancelled. Parents who can safely bring their children to school should do so. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( All buses have been cancelled. Parents who can safely bring their children to school should do so. ) Meldrum Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Kineil 705H-Methlick- will run its winter route picking up at Cairnorrie and Methlick it will not be running on the Burnend of Gight road. Kineil 705L- Udny- will run as normal but not on the Greystone /Blair road. Kineil 705J- OldRayne/Meikle Wartle will run as normal but not the Kirkton of Rayne part of the route. 7.09am update – Burns feeders 705/U and 705/V not running. )

– Partial Closure for Pupils ( Due to additional maintenance requirements, Meldrum Nursery will be closed to pupils on Friday 15th December. School open as normal. ) Meldrum School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( No Airyhiloock or Bourtie pick ups on 670B route today. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( No Airyhiloock or Bourtie pick ups on 670B route today. ) Methlick School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Fiona’s bus will operate pick up points again this morning. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( Fiona’s bus will operate pick up points again this morning. ) Mintlaw Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Watermill Coach NS467M will operate again from Brucklay Garage then the main road to Mintlaw. Kineil Coach NS467K will not operate and their coach NS467J will run from New Leeds and coach NS467E will start its run from New Deer, it will not pick up from Knaven. Bruce Tibbenham connecting bus to New Pitsligo has become stuck on ice at the first pick up point so will not continue the run beyond that. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( Watermill Coach NS467M will operate again from Brucklay Garage then the main road to Mintlaw. Kineil Coach NS467K will not operate and their coach NS467J will run from New Leeds and coach NS467E will start its run from New Deer, it will not pick up from Knaven. Bruce Tibbenham connecting bus to New Pitsligo has become stuck on ice at the first pick up point so will not continue the run beyond that. ) New Machar School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Simpsons bus from Kingseat not running today due to the very icy conditions. )

– Changes to School Transport Routes ( Simpsons bus from Kingseat not running today due to the very icy conditions. ) Pitmedden School – School Transport Not Operating ( I’m sorry but school transport will not run again today. The side roads are very slippery with a lot of surface water. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( I’m sorry but school transport will not run again today. The side roads are very slippery with a lot of surface water. ) Tipperty School – School Transport Not Operating ( School transport driven by Lorna is not running today due to the road conditions. Annand’s bus will be operating as usual. Side roads and the road leading into Tipperty from the dual carriageway are very icy. Please take care. )

– School Transport Not Operating ( School transport driven by Lorna is not running today due to the road conditions. Annand’s bus will be operating as usual. Side roads and the road leading into Tipperty from the dual carriageway are very icy. Please take care. ) Turriff Academy – School Transport Not Operating ( Stagecoach Bus F – King Edward – will not be running today. The bus company have been to drive the route this morning and it is still too icy to be safe. All other transport intend to run as normal. Journeys may be slower than in good weather so pupils should wait 15 minutes after normal uplift time to allow for the slower running. Any pupils unable to get to school should study at home. Online resources are available such as My Maths, scholar and glow etc. Any parents bringing their own children to school should ensure they have arrangements in place to get them home again. )