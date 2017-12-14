Icy conditions force North-east schools to change or cancel transport

As icy conditions continue to affect roads across the region, a number of North-east schools have been forced to cancel or change some of their normal transport arrangements.

Auchnagatt School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Ian Bruce will attempt his run this morning but will not go up the Drumwhindle part of the route. Sylvia will attempt her route but will not go up the Gibseat road. Any other parents affected she will contact directly. If the bus does not come within 15 minutes of your pick up time please return home. Please only bring your children to school if it is safe to do so and be aware that you will also have to collect them at the end of the day.)

Gordon Schools (The) – Changes to School Transport Routes ( F-NS644O Reids of Rhynie will not be collecting pupils at Wheedlemont but will be collecting at all other points on route)

Hatton School, Cruden – School Transport Not Operating ( Good Morning, as you see school transport is not running again. If you decide to bring your child to school please ensure that you can pick them up at the end of the school day.)

Meldrum Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Due to the very icy road conditions Kineil 705H Methlick will run its winter route today, not running on the Burnend of Gight road, pickup at Cairnorrie and Methlick. Kineil 705J -OldRayne/Meikle Wartle will run but not on the Kirkton of Rayne part of the route. Kineil 705L- Udny- will run but not on the Blair/Greystone road. 7.10am update – Burns feeders 705/U and 705/V are not running.)

Meldrum School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( No Airyhillock or Bourtie pick ups on 670B run today. Thank you for your patience whilst we ensured all appropriate checks were completed. Meldrum School and Nursery will be open as normal today (14/12/17).

Methlick School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Fiona’s bus will operate the same pick up points again today.)

Mintlaw Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Watermill Coaches NS467A will run as yesterday from Kinmundy Road following the main road then to Mintlaw. Their coach NS467M will operate again from Brucklay Garage then the main road to Mintlaw. Kineil Coach NS467K will not operate and their coach NS467J will run from New Leeds and coach NS467E will start its run from New Deer, it will not pick up from Knaven. Bruce Tibbenham connecting bus to New Pitsligo is also affected today due to an electrical failure and will not operate.)

New Deer School – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Colleen will not be running the Old What part of her route tomorrow, Thursday 14th, or Friday 15th. Hopefully back to normal on Monday.)

Peterhead Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes ( Watermill Coaches St Fergus coach (477B) has had to change the route this morning due to road conditions and will pick pupils up from outside the Haven pub.)

Pitmedden School – School Transport Not Operating ( Due to the icy conditions no school transport will run today.)

Turriff Academy – School Transport Not Operating ( Stagecoach Bus F, King Edward, will not be running today due to the sheet ice on the side roads. All other transport intend to run as normal. Journeys may be slower than in good weather so pupils should wait 15 minutes after normal uplift time to allow for the slower running. Any pupils unable to get to school should study at home. Online resources are available such as My Maths, Scholar, Glow etc. Any parents bringing their own children to school should ensure they have arrangements to get them home again.)