Iconic Spitfire to fly over north and north-east hospitals today

An iconic World War Two plane will fly over five north and north-east hospitals this morning to thank NHS staff for their hard work.

The Spitfire will be spotted in the skies above Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

It will be emblazoned with the words “Thank U NHS” along with the names of thousands of key workers.

The blue plane is flying past medical sites across the UK and will arrive in Aberdeen at about 10.45am.

It has been organised by the NHS Spitfire Project with the team at Aircraft Restoration Company carefully planning 98 route waypoints that include 25 in Scotland.

The flight will be over Aberdeen between 10.45am and 10.50am on Thursday after making its way north from Dundee.

After flying over the Granite City it will head north towards Elgin and Inverness.

Built in 1944 and used as a photographic aeroplane, the PL983 aircraft is expected to fly over Aberdeen’s Woodend and Royal Infirmary hospitals around 10.50am on Thursday before making the journey west to Elgin’s Dr Gray’s by 11.08am.

The plane had previously flown every Thursday during lockdown from its base at Duxford Airfield near Cambridge in support of NHS Charities Together and the carers campaign.

Since then nearly £80,000 has been raised with donations being made from those having their names handwritten onto the aircraft.

Click here to donate to the NHS Spitfire Project.