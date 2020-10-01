‘Iconic’ Aberdeen police headquarters to be vacated next year after 45 years

Aberdeen’s main police headquarters will be vacated next year after housing officers for 45 years.

The Queen Street base was built in the early 1970s when Grampian Police was first formed and has served as the main home for staff since then.

However, due to being an old building it is no longer fit for purpose in the modern era and has become too costly to maintain.

Next year, police staff will be relocated to Marischal College, co-locating with Aberdeen City Council, Woodhill House alongside Aberdeenshire Council and also to existing police buildings in Aberdeen.

Approval was granted to dispose of Queen Street at yesterday’s Scottish Police Authority’s Board meeting by SPA members.

The move has been described as an “exciting” one by Assistant Chief Constable of Local Policing North John Hawkins.

He said: “Co-locating with partners gives Police Scotland the opportunity to collaborate more closely to address the needs of our local communities.

“Today’s decision marks an exciting time for not only the north-east but also for Police Scotland as a whole.

“As an organisation, we are committed to providing traditional, visible and accessible policing but we recognise the demands on policing, and the public expectation of policing in Scotland has evolved over time and will continue to evolve.

“This includes how the public contact us and engage with us.

“When the Queen Street office opened 45 years ago, it was very much state-of-the-art and has served both Grampian Police and Police Scotland extremely well over the decades.

“However a building of this age does have its limitations and high costs in keeping it maintained.”

Chief Superintendent George MacDonald, divisional commander, added: “Queen Street has been an iconic building in the city centre for 45 years and thousands of officers and staff, including myself, have enjoyed our time working there, however, today’s approval signals the start of an exciting change for policing in the north-east.

“Having staff and officers based at both within Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council’s headquarters will provide greater scope for working more efficiently with our local authority partners, and allow us to build on the existing strong links we have developed over the years.

“Providing a high standard of service is at the heart of operational policing. Our city centre officers and public counter services will be among those teams based at Marischal College and so the public can be reassured that they will continue to receive the same level of service they have experienced at Queen Street.”

The leaders of both north-east councils welcomed the news the police would be sharing buildings with them.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Jim Gifford said they are looking forward to welcoming them to Woodhill House.

The move has been described as “long overdue” by Liberal Democrat councillor and spokesman on policing Martin Greig.

He said: ” This move has inevitably been delayed because of the inadequate decision making process.

“Improving the police estate in Aberdeen and the NE has been a long term priority for the area that has been hindered by removing local accountability.

“There has been a huge need and desire to reorganise the use of buildings. Instead of moving forward, and dealing with problems to do with buildings in the city, there has been a lack of action in the last 7 years.

“Things have sadly moved at a glacial pace. In contrast the local police service has been characterised by a vibrant, can-do attitude.”

Queen Street regeneration plans

The disposal of the building paves the way for the regeneration of the area by Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority is aiming to transform Queen Street into a “civic quarter.”

They are spearheading a £150 million project which will rejuvenate the area of the city, bringing it back into use as a cultural focal point.

The Queen Street scheme will mean more than 300 homes are created, incorporate a civic hub, and will aim to enhance the heritage features.

Former clothes shop McKay’s has already been taken over by the local authority and is currently in the process of being demolished.

Work on the “civic quarter” is not expected to be finished until 2026, with council bosses hopeful that the site will encourage more cultural businesses to come into the area, which is already the base for the Arts Centre, Lemon Tree, the Anatomy Rooms and City Moves.