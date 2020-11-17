Aberdeen building to turn blue to mark World Children’s Day

An iconic Aberdeen building will be lit up to mark World Children’s Day.

Marischal College will turn Unifcef blue on Friday as the city council highlights work going on towards Aberdeen gaining Unicef Child Friendly City status.

Aberdeen will join other cities across the world in marking the anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic curtailing the flurry of activities that would normally take place locally and worldwide.

The city council is currently focusing on the health, safety and wellbeing of Aberdeen’s children and young people at schools and other settings during the pandemic but along with partners remains committed to involving children and young people in decision making and co-designing the future of the city.

An Aberdeen City Council survey has gone out inviting organisations across the city to provide feedback on how their Child Friendly City work is progressing and this will be used to help shape the project in the coming months.

Aberdeen City Council Co Leader, Councillor Jenny Laing, said: “As is the case with other cities and authorities across the world, our absolute priority at the moment is keeping our residents, including children and young people, safe from harm.

“Consequently, the Covid-19 pandemic has meant we are unable to replicate the wonderful events we held last year to mark World Children’s Day. Nevertheless, we are still working hard to secure Child Friendly City status as the issuing of the survey demonstrates.

“We also want to mark the day appropriately by lighting up Marischal College in the blue of Unicef to show our support for children and young people not only in Aberdeen but around the world.”

This will be the third time in recent weeks Marischal College has been lit up to highlight a cause or mark a special occasion.

In October, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Aberdeen City Council staff were thanked by a special rainbow light display on the front of the building.

Earlier this month, Marischal College turned red to highlight the Poppy Scotland appeal ahead of Remembrance Day.