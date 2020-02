Supermarket giant Iceland has recalled several of its vegan products, because they contain milk.

The store has made this decision due to fears customers allergic to milk or milk constituents will have a reaction to the product.

The products affected are:

No Porkies 8pk Sausages

No Bull Bolognese

No Porkies 6pk Sausage Rolls

Anyone who has purchased these products should return them to their nearest store for a full refund.