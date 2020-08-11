Iceland chicken products recalled due to salmonella threat

Two Iceland own brand chicken products have been recalled due to a salmonella threat.

Iceland Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters are the items affected.

If you have bought one of these products with a best before of February 27 2021, March 17 2021, April 8 2021 or April 4 2021 you should return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

These items have been recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella, a deadly bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Customers should not consume these foods under any circumstance and should return them so it can be investigated.